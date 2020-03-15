Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam top Clipper Race podium

Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam topped the Clipper Race podium for the second time in the 2019-20 edition.
They won Race 9: The WTC Logistics Tri-Race, the first race of the Mighty Pacific Leg, after crossing the Mandatory Finish Gate at 20.07.22 UTC on Saturday 14 March.
The team has maintained second place in the overall standings and having chosen to take part in the Ocean Sprint 2 and 3 of this race could add further bonus points to the 11 for first place.
Second-placed were Punta del Este, which finished at 20:29:11 UTC, in third place were Visit Sanya, China.
The ninth race was the shortest race of the circumnavigation after the route was amended due to the Coronavirus pandemic closing the China ports. The fleet sailed the triangular course out of Subic Bay in the Philippines into the South China sea.
Clipper Race 9 results and finish times:
Ha Long Bay, Viet Nam – 20.07.22 UTC
Punta del Este – 20:29:11 UTC
Visit Sanya, China – 20:47.32 UTC
Seattle – 21:36:28 UTC
Unicef – 21:48:06 UTC
Zhuhai – 22:38:06 UTC
WTC Logistics – 22:42:16 UTC
Go To Bermuda – 22:53:50 UTC
Dare To Lead – 22:55:50 UTC
Qingdao – 23:04:50 UTC
Imagine Your Korea – 02:54:00 UTC