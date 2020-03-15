A second race win for the Honda Marine team of David McDiarmid, Matt Steven and Brad Collins at the 2020 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour.

Once again, the defending champion team came from behind in the SSW wind before racing away to win race 2 by 1m 46s.

The race for second place was close over the last two legs of the course and became a thriller in the closing stages as Winning Group (Seve Jarvin, Sam Newton, Scott Babbage) desperately hung on to cross the finish line a mere 5s ahead of Yandoo (John Winning, Mike Kennedy and Fang Warren).

Honda Marine now lead with two points, followed by Winning Group on 6, Shaw & Partners Financial Services (James Dorron) and Smeg tied on 9, Australian champion Tech2 (Jack Macartney) on 12, and Yandoo in sixth place with 14 points.



JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship – Race 2 leaders (24 entries)

1st Honda Marine – David McDiarmid – – 01:19:54 (elapsed time)

2nd Winning Group – Seve Jarvin – – 01:21:38

3rd Yandoo – John Winning Snr – – 01:21:43

4th Smeg – Micah Lane – – 01:22:57

5th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines – Aron Everett – – 01:24:04

6th Noakesailing – Sean Langman – – 01:24:15

2020 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship – After 2 races – provisional (24 entries)

1st Honda Marine – David McDiarmid – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd Winning Group – Seve Jarvin – – 4 2 – – 6 pts

3rd Shaw & Partners Financial Services – James Dorron – – 2 7 – – 9 pts

4th Smeg – Micah Lane – – 5 4 – – 9 pts

5th Tech2 – Jack Macartney – – 3 9 – – 12 pts

6th Yandoo – John Winning Snr – – 11 3 – – 14 pts

7th The Oak Double Bay / 4 Pines – Aron Everett – – 12 5 – – 17 pts

8th Finport Finance / Breene & Breene Solicitors – Keagan York – – 7 11 – – 18 pts

9th URM – Marcus Ashley Jones – – 6 13 – – 19 pts

10th AppliancesOnline.com.au – Brett Van Munster – – 14 10 – – 24 pts

11th Vintec – Kirk Mitchell – – 8 17 – – 25 pts

12th thekitchenmaker.com.au – Jordan Girdis – – 18 8 – – 26 pts

13th Maersk Line – Peron Pearse – – 13 14 – – 27 pts

14th Noakesailing – Sean Langman 21 6 – – 27 pts

15th Noakes Blue – Yvette Heritage – – 9 21 – – 30 pts

16th Bird and Bear – Tom Clout – – 10 20 – – 30 pts

17th Rag & Famish Hotel – Bryce Edwards – – 16 15 – – 31 pts

18th C‑Tech – Alex Vallings – – 17 16 – – 33 pts

19th Queenslander – David Hayter 21 12 – – 33 pts

20th Birkenhead Point Marina – Tom Anderson – – 19 18 – – 37 pts

21st Dal Zotto – Jack Sprague 21 22 – – 43 pts

22nd Ilve – Pedro Vozone – – 15 19 – – 44 pts

23rd Lumix – Alex Watson 21 23 – – 44 pts

24th QMC – Matt Rogers 21 25 – – 45 pts

Races 3 and 4 of the championship will be sailed on Tuesday, 17 March