Cape Town 52 Super Series – Final

With no racing possible on the final day of the Cape Town 52 Super Series, Azzurra lift the first series title of the 2020 season.

Until the final day the 10 teams from eight nations were rewarded with good racing in a variety of wind conditions, including a visit from the strong Cape Doctor wind.

The Azzurra team were delighted to prove they can win regattas as well as secure the season long championship, which they have won four times.

And second overall was a dream result too, ahead of hopes and expectations for Hasso Plattner’s local Phoenix 11 crew, tied on points with Quantum Racing.

52 Super Series – Final After 7 races

1. Azzurra (ARG/ITA) (Alberto/Pablo Roemmers) (4,2,2,2,5,2,7) 24 pts

2. Phoenix 11 (RSA) (Hasso Plattner) (1,3,1,7,8,7,4) 31 pts

3. Quantum Racing (USA) (Doug DeVos) (5,8,4,5,1,6,2) 31 pts

4. Bronenosec (RUS) (Vladimir Liubomirov) (2,10,7,1,6,8,1) 35 pts

5. Sled (USA) (Takashi Okura) (3,4,RDG6,RDG5.5, RDG5.5, RDG5.5, RDG5.5) 35 pts

6. Platoon (GER) (Harm Müller-Spreer) (9,7,8,3,2,1,6) 36 pts

7. Alegre (USA/GBR) (Andrés Soriano) (7,1,DNF11+2,4,3,3,9) 40 pts

8. Provezza (TUR) (Ergin Imre) (6,6,3,8,9,4,5) 41 pts

9. Phoenix 12 (RSA) (Tina Plattner) (8,5,5,9,7,5,3) 42 pts

10. Paprec (FRA) (Jean-Luc Petithuguenin) (10,9,6,6,4,9,8) 52 pts