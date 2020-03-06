OptiOrange Valencia – Strong winds for Day 1

The third edition of the OptiOrange Valencia opened Saturday with the only race for the 345 sailors from 27 countries, racing in four fleets, in up to 25 knots of westerly winds.

Nevertheless, the strong conditions provided for high speeds, physical effort and fierce competition. All the fleets have lead changes and the results were far from predictable.

Race winners included: Boris De Wilde BEL, Marie Mazuay SUI and Kirill Shuenkov RUS

And hot on their heels are: Vladislav Kochetov RUS, Julia Cardoso POR and Rocco Wright IRL.

Filling the third teir places are: Mateo Coconer ESP, Arwen Fflur GBR, Ben O´SHaughnessy IRL and Antonio Gasperini MLT.

Britain’s Santiago Sesto-Cosby amazed the Green fleet leading on the second mark. However, eventually the race went to Swiss Marie Mazuay.

Among the u13 sailors Spanish Tim Lubat managed to finish in the top-10 of the Blue fleet and the best among u13 girls is so far Lila Edwards fron the UK.

The OptiOrange regatta is organized jointly by the Saint-Petersburg YC and Real Club Nautico de Valencia and will last till 8 March.

OptiOrange Valencia – after race 1 flights (345 entries)

1st BEL 1209 Boris DE WILDE – – 1 pts

1st SUI 1910 Marie MAZUAY – – 1 pts

1st RUS 2 Kirill SHUNENKOV – – 1 pts

4th RUS 318 Vladislav KOCHETOV – – 2 pts

4th POR 266 Julia CARDOSO – – 2 pts

4th IRL 1622 Rocco WRIGHT – – 2 pts

7th ESP 2854 Mateo C CODOÑER – – 3 pts

7th GBR 6542 Arwen FFLUR – – 3 pts

7th IRL 1614 Ben O´SHAUGHNESSY – – 3 pts

7th MLT 25 Antonio GASPERINI – – 3 pts

11th EST 265 Mia MARIN LILIENTHAL – – 4 pts

11th SUI 1805 Pierre JULLY – – 4 pts

11th POL 2071 Mateusz GIGIELEWICZ – – 4 pts

11th GBR 10 Santiago SESTO-COSBY – – 4 pts

15th SWE 4800 Philip BJORKMAN – – 5 pts

15th FRA 2809 Tom GORON – – 5 pts

15th ESP 2590 Mariona VENTURA RELAT – – 5 pts

15th POL 1865 Paulina RUTKOWSKA – – 5 pts

19 IRL 1626 Jessica RIORDAN – – 6 pts

19th ESP 3048 Miguel CAMPOS – – 6 pts

19th GBR 6404 Annabelle VINES – – 6 pts

19th ESP 3022 Pablo MORENO – – 6 pts

19th SUI 1571 Viktoria JEDLINSKA – – 6 pts

Full results available here