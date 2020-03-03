Star Bacardi Cup – Kusznierewicz and Prada take lead

Poland’s Mateusz Kusznierewicz and Bruno Prada take the lead after the second day of the Star class Bacardi Cup on Biscayne Bay.

Only day 2 but the leaderboard is already locking in the leading players. Eight of the top day 1 finishers featured in the leading top ten again in hte second race.

Kusznierewicz and Prada finished ahead of Augie Diaz and Henry Boening of the USA, with Eivind Melleby and Joshua Revkin of Norway taking third place.

This puts Kusznierewicz and Prada top of the leaderboard, four points ahead of Melleby and Revkin, with in third place overall Peter and Robert O’Leary of Ireland.

Augie Diaz and Henry Boening USA take fourth overall, with Italy’s Diego Negri and Frithjof Kleen in fifth place.

Rounding out the top six are Paul Cayard and Pedro Trouch USA, tied on 12 points with Denmarks Jørgen Schönherr and Markus Koy.

Star – Bacardi Cup after race 2 (65 entries)

1st POL 8548 Mateusz Kusznierewicz / Bruno Prada 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd NOR 8234 Eivind Melleby / Joshua Revkin 4 3 – – 7 pts

3rd IRL 8458 Peter O’Leary / Robert O’Leary 1 7 – – 8 pts

4th USA 8509 Augie Diaz / Henry Boening 7 2 – – 9 pts

5th ITA 8533 Diego Negri / Frithjof Kleen 5 6 – – 11 pts

6th USA 8466 Paul Cayard / Pedro Trouch 3 9 – – 12 pts

7th DEN 8532 Jørgen Schönherr / Markus Koy 8 4 – – 12 pts

8th BEL 8379 Manu Hens / Joost Houweling 6 11 – – 17 pts

9th USA 8423 Eric Doyle / Paison Infelise 9 8 – – 17 pts

10th USA 8129 George Szabo / Guy Avelon 13 5 – – 18 pts

11th USA 8518 Doug Smith / Brian O’Mahony 15 10 – – 25 pts

12th USA 8203 Brian Ledbetter / Magnus Liljedahl 11 17 – – 28 pts

13th GER 8446 Hubert Merkelbach / Arnis Baltins 17 14 – – 31 pts

14th USA 8448 John MacCausland / Kevin Murphy 16 15 – – 31 pts

15th USA 8464 Jack Jennings / john Von Schwarts 20 13 – – 33 pts

16th USA 8459 Peter Vessella / Phil Trinter 14 19 – – 33 pts

17th CRO 8531 Marin Misura / Tonko Barac 24 12 – – 36 pts

18th SWE 8535 Tom Lofstedt / Johan Tillander 12 27 – – 39 pts

19th USA 8546 Shane Zwingelberg / Samuel Goncalves 18 22 – – 40 pts

20th USA 8555 John Dane / Tim Ray 23 18 – – 41 pts

Full results available here