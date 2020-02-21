Horsfield and Burridge retain Sailjuice Winter Series title

Simon Horsfield and Katie Burridge are the first ever double winners in the 11-year history of the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series.

Horsfield and Burridge, who competed in all seven events, put together another consistent performance in their 2000 dinghy to cap off a stunning 12 months after they won last year’s winter season.

They then took victory at the inaugural Grand Final of the Great British Sailing Challenge last September at Rutland Water, and now a repeat Sailjuice victory.

Although there were eight events scheduled this year, Storm Dennis put paid to the final event – the Oxford Blue – last weekend.

There could have been some further shuffling of the leaderboard although Horsfield and Burridge’s lead was already secure after a podium place at the phenomenally breezy Tiger Trophy at Rutland a few weeks ago.

The Seldén SailJuice Winter Series prizegiving is due to be held at the RYA Dinghy Show, Saturday 29 February, 1015am.

There are many other category winners in the many Series within the Series, so please come along and support them at the prizegiving.

Seldén SailJuice Winter Series Top 10 Overall

1st Simon Horsfield & Katie Burridge, 2000 ARMY SA

2nd Peter Barton, RS Aero 7 LYMINGTON TOWN SC

3rd Peter Gray & Richard Pepperdine, GP14 STAUNTON HAROLD

4th Tim Hire, RS Aero 7 LYMINGTON TOWNSC/ ROYAL LYMYC

5th Simon Hawkes, K1 WIMBLEBALL

6th Megan Ferguson & B. Harris, 420 FRENSHAM POND SAILING CLUB

7th Alastair Brown, Laser Radial GREAT MOOR SAILING CLUB

8th Tom Gillard & Rachael Rhodes, Scorpion SHEFFIELD VIKING SC

9th Ben Flower, Laser HISC

10th Garry Knott, Laser OGSTON SC

