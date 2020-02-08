Storm Ciara cancels the Blithfield Barrel

With Storm Ciara forecast to be at its height on Sunday 9th February, Blithfield SC have taken the decision to cancel the final round of the Blithfield Barrel.

Results as published for the first 6 races will stand, giving an all Merlin Rocket podium, with Andy Davis and Pippa Kilsby taking the overall win, tied on 7 points with Chris Gould and Caroline Croft, and third Matt Biggs and Beka Jones.

In order to hold the prize giving a separate one-off handicap event – “The Blithfield Blast’ will be run on Sunday 1 March starting at 11.30 with 3 races, entry is free and there will loads of prizes.

Following racing there will be the prize giving for the Barrel and the Blast.

Blithfield Barrel – Final leaders after 6 races (70 entries)

1st MERLIN-ROCKET Andy Davis and Tom Pygall / Pippa Kilsby South Staffs – – 7 pts

2nd MERLIN-ROCKET Chris Gould and Caroline Croft Blithfield – – 7 pts

3rd MERLIN-ROCKET Matt Biggs and Beka Jones Blithfield – – 10 pts

4th GP14 Sam Watson and Andy Hunter Nantwich – – 20 pts

5th MERLIN-ROCKET Mike Senior and Liz Senior South Staffs – – 25 pts

6th RS VAREO Phil Mason Blithfield – – 35 pts

7th MERLIN-ROCKET Chris Martin and Michelle Burns / Sam Bailey Midland SC – – 36 pts

8th SUPERNOVA Mike Gibson Bartley SC – – 36.5 pts

9th MERLIN-ROCKET David Winder and Liv Bell Hollingworth Lake – – 38 pts

10th MERLIN-ROCKET Paul Hollis and Paula Mason Blithfield – – 40 pts

Full results available here