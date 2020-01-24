Hempel World Cup Miami – Friday Results

Another short day for the Hempel World Cup Series Miami on Biscayne Bay, with only the Finn class completing their scheduled races.

Just the one race for the men’s 470, won by Nikolaus Kampelmuhler and Thomas Czajka of Austria.

Britain’s Luke Patience and Chris Grube finished in 20th and are in ninth place overall and so make the medal race.

Matt Belcher and Will Ryan of Australia keep their lead, tied on 33 points with Keiju Okada and Jumpei Hokazono of Japan. Sweden’s Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström are third overall.

The Finn class completed two races with Caleb Paine of the USA keeping his lead, 23 points ahead of Kyle Martin of Canada.

Luke Muller of the USA is in third place.

One race for the women’s Radial, won by Vasileia Karachaliou of Greece. Erika Reinek of the USA leads overall by two points ahead of Karachaliou.

Also just the one race for the women’s 470, won by Atlantic and Nora Brugman of the USA.

Friday was the final round of fleet racing before Saturday’s Medal Races.

Men’s 470 leading results after 7 races :

1st AUS 11 Mathew BELCHER and William RYAN 14 – – 33 pts

2nd JPN 20 Keiju OKADA and Jumpei HOKAZONO 5 – – 33 pts

3rd SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM -31 – – 36 pts

GBR:

9th GBR 4 Luke PATIENCE and Chris GRUBE 20 – – 53 pts

Finn – after 10 races completed:

1st USA 6 Caleb PAINE -11 2 – – 13 pts

2nd CAN 2 Kyle MARTIN -12 1 – – 36 pts

3rd USA 91 Luke MULLER 6 5 – – 36 pts

Radial Women – Leaders after 7 races

1st USA Erika REINEKE -6 – – 14 pts

2nd GRE Vasileia KARACHALIOU 1 – – 16 pts

3rd ITA Matilda TALLURI 4 – – 19 pts

470 Women – Leaders after 7 races

1st FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloise RETORNAZ 9 – – 18 pts

2nd GRE 216 Maria BOZI and Rafailina KLONARIDOU 2 – – 27 pts

3rd POL 11 Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC and Jolanta OGAR -12 – – 28 pts

Full results available here