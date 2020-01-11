High seas stop racing at 5.5 Metre World Championship

High seas, following a very strong overnight southerly change, stopped all racing on Day 3 of the 2020 International 5.5 Metre World Championship, at the Royal Prince Alfred YC, in Newport, Australia.

The overnight change brought a strong southerly wind early morning, much reduced temperatures and rain. At the scheduled race time there were 2-3 metre high breaking waves, and the fleet was held onshore for 2 hours to wait for the sea state to abate.

Bravado from some sailors to go sailing did not influence the race officer, who was prepared to wait it out. So the fleet waited around the club all morning in the hope that racing would take place in the afternoon.



Finally, with the wind still whistling through the rigging, though it was only 18-22 knots on the course area, the fleet was released from the club for a 14.00 start time. However before long they were back.

As the race committee boat rounded Barrenjoey Head, it became apparent that racing would not be viable due to the heavy and confused seas and everyone was sent back to the club for an earlier than planned German class dock party.

Racing at the world championship continues on Sunday with two more races scheduled and a kinder forecast. The series concludes on Monday 13 January.

5.5 Metre World Championship – Leading Results after 3 races

1st Artemis XIV (NOR 57, Kristian Nergaard, Johan Barne, Anders Pedersen) 5 pts

2nd Ali Baba (BAH 23, Craig Symonette, Flavio Marrazi, Will Alloway) 11 pts

3rd New Moon II (BAH 24, Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger, Peter Vlasov) 13 pts

4th Girls on Film (GBR 40, Peter Morton, Andrew Palfrey, Andrew Mills) 13 pts

5th John B (BAH 22, Gavin McKinney, Mathias Dahlman, Lars Horn Johannessen) 14 pts

