Kiwi pair top leaderboard at Finn Gold Cup on Day 1

New Zealand’s Josh Junior and Andy Maloney won the opening races at the 2019 Finn world championship in Melbourne, Australia.
Junior took race 1 ahead of Alejandro Muscat of Spain, then Maloney matched him with a win in the second ahead of Croatia’s Nenad Bugarin.
Maloney (5, 1) and Junior (1, 5) are tied on six points at the top of the leaderboard with Bugarin (8, 2) in third place on ten points
Best of the Brits was Giles Scott (16, 6) with a tentative start that sees him down in 10th place after two races.
Racing got underway with an hour delay to give the breeze a chance to fill in and by 2pm the first race started in a 9-12 knots southerly breeze which later settled around 10 knots.
Britain’s Henry Wetherell is 27th and Ed Wright 34th.
Defending world champion Zsombor Berecz of Hungary is in 11th place.
Finn Gold Cup – Leading results after 2 races (60 entries)
1st NZL61 Andy MALONEY 5 1 – – 6 pts
2nd NZL24 Josh JUNIOR 1 5 – – 6 pts
3rd CRO10 Nenad BUGARIN 8 2 – – 10 pts
4th ESP7 Alejandro MUSCAT 2 9 – – 11 pts
5th CRO369 Milan VUJASINOVIC 7 4 – – 11 pts
6th FRA17 Fabian PIC 6 7 – – 13 pts
7th CAN18 Tom RAMSHAW 4 11 – – 15 pts
8th NED89 Nicholas HEINER 13 3 – – 16 pts
9th ESP26 Joan CARDONA MÉNDEZ 3 15 – – 18 pts
10th GBR41 Giles SCOTT 16 6 – – 22 pts
11th HUN40 Zsombor BERECZ 23 8 – – 31 pts
12th AUS1 Jake LILLEY 19 14 – – 33 pts
13th SWE11 Johannes PETTERSSON 15 18 – – 33 pts
14th TUR21 Alican KAYNAR 9 26 – – 35 pts
15th USA91 Luke MULLER 26 10 – – 36 pts
16th GER25 Max KOHLHOFF 24 12 – – 36 pts
17th USA6 Caleb PAINE 20 16 – – 36 pts
18th SUI1 Nils THEUNINCK 18 19 – – 37 pts
19th AUS261 Oliver TWEDDELL 22 17 – – 39 pts
20th CZE5 Ondrej TEPLY 12 28 – – 40 pts
21st FRA112 Jonathan LOBERT 27 13 – – 40 pts
22nd FIN8 Oskari MUHONEN 10 34 – – 44 pts
23rd CAN2 Kyle MARTIN 11 33 – – 44 pts
24th SWE33 Max SALMINEN 21 24 – – 45 pts
25th NOR1 Anders PEDERSEN 14 37 – – 51 pts
26th AUS91 Lachlan GILHAM 31 20 – – 51 pts
27th GBR71 Henry WETHERELL 17 35 – – 52 pts
28th GRE77 Ioannis MITAKIS 32 21 – – 53 pts
29th FRA111 Valerian LEBRUN 25 29 – – 54 pts
30th GER259 Phillip KASUESKE 30 25 – – 55 pts