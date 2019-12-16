Kiwi pair top leaderboard at Finn Gold Cup on Day 1

New Zealand’s Josh Junior and Andy Maloney won the opening races at the 2019 Finn world championship in Melbourne, Australia.

Junior took race 1 ahead of Alejandro Muscat of Spain, then Maloney matched him with a win in the second ahead of Croatia’s Nenad Bugarin.

Maloney (5, 1) and Junior (1, 5) are tied on six points at the top of the leaderboard with Bugarin (8, 2) in third place on ten points

Best of the Brits was Giles Scott (16, 6) with a tentative start that sees him down in 10th place after two races.



Racing got underway with an hour delay to give the breeze a chance to fill in and by 2pm the first race started in a 9-12 knots southerly breeze which later settled around 10 knots.

Britain’s Henry Wetherell is 27th and Ed Wright 34th.

Defending world champion Zsombor Berecz of Hungary is in 11th place.

Finn Gold Cup – Leading results after 2 races (60 entries)

1st NZL61 Andy MALONEY 5 1 – – 6 pts

2nd NZL24 Josh JUNIOR 1 5 – – 6 pts

3rd CRO10 Nenad BUGARIN 8 2 – – 10 pts

4th ESP7 Alejandro MUSCAT 2 9 – – 11 pts

5th CRO369 Milan VUJASINOVIC 7 4 – – 11 pts

6th FRA17 Fabian PIC 6 7 – – 13 pts

7th CAN18 Tom RAMSHAW 4 11 – – 15 pts

8th NED89 Nicholas HEINER 13 3 – – 16 pts

9th ESP26 Joan CARDONA MÉNDEZ 3 15 – – 18 pts

10th GBR41 Giles SCOTT 16 6 – – 22 pts

11th HUN40 Zsombor BERECZ 23 8 – – 31 pts

12th AUS1 Jake LILLEY 19 14 – – 33 pts

13th SWE11 Johannes PETTERSSON 15 18 – – 33 pts

14th TUR21 Alican KAYNAR 9 26 – – 35 pts

15th USA91 Luke MULLER 26 10 – – 36 pts

16th GER25 Max KOHLHOFF 24 12 – – 36 pts

17th USA6 Caleb PAINE 20 16 – – 36 pts

18th SUI1 Nils THEUNINCK 18 19 – – 37 pts

19th AUS261 Oliver TWEDDELL 22 17 – – 39 pts

20th CZE5 Ondrej TEPLY 12 28 – – 40 pts

21st FRA112 Jonathan LOBERT 27 13 – – 40 pts

22nd FIN8 Oskari MUHONEN 10 34 – – 44 pts

23rd CAN2 Kyle MARTIN 11 33 – – 44 pts

24th SWE33 Max SALMINEN 21 24 – – 45 pts

25th NOR1 Anders PEDERSEN 14 37 – – 51 pts

26th AUS91 Lachlan GILHAM 31 20 – – 51 pts

27th GBR71 Henry WETHERELL 17 35 – – 52 pts

28th GRE77 Ioannis MITAKIS 32 21 – – 53 pts

29th FRA111 Valerian LEBRUN 25 29 – – 54 pts

30th GER259 Phillip KASUESKE 30 25 – – 55 pts

Full results available here