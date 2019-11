The Prince of Wales popped into the EmiratesTeamNZ, Auckland base to check out arrangements for the return of the Auld Mug!

Prince Charles was allowed to briefly hold the iconic trophy, with Grant Dalton, CEO for Emirates Team New Zealand, keeping a beady eye to make sure that no slight of hand took place.

