170 Entries for 2019 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

Entry for the 2019 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race has closed with 170 yachts entered.

This 75th edition of the race will have the largest fleet since the 50th in 1994 – when a record 371 yachts started – and the fourth-largest in the history of the race.

International entries include boats from Britain, Ireland, France, China, Hungary, Poland, Hong Kong and USA – with NSW predictably yielding the largest Australian numbers with 96, the other states have produced healthy numbers too.

From the start in Sydney Harbour at 13:00 hours on Boxing Day 26 December 2019, the fleet sails out into the Tasman Sea, down the south-east coast of mainland Australia, across Bass Strait (which divides the mainland from the island State of Tasmania), then down the east coast of Tasmania.

At Tasman Island the fleet turns right into Storm Bay for the final sail up the Derwent River to the Finish at the port city of Hobart, Tasmania.

The race organisers, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia and the Seven TV Network have signed an agreement to telecast the race start across Australia until 2023.

Last year’s Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race start attracted a peak audience of more than 1.5 million viewers across the Seven Network.

Outside of Australia, international audiences will be able to tune into the start of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race through the official race website – www.rolexsydneyhobart.com

For more on the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race visit www.rolexsydneyhobart.com

