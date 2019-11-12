A war of nerves and damage galore for Mini-Transat

The Mini-Transat La Boulangère became a war of nerves and damage galore on Monday as two competitors dismasted.

Russian sailor Irina Gracheva (579) and Julien Berthélémé (742) both dismasted and are sailing under jury rig, whilst many others are having to try to make repairs at sea in order to hang on in there until they make it to the other side.

Meanwhile François Jambou (865) in the prototype category, and a little over 100 miles astern, Ambrogio Beccaria (943) in the production boat fleet are both well placed to take victory.

The battle for the remaining podium places is still just as intense and further back the list of damage is mounting.

The two competitors whose boats dismasted yesterday have managed, without assistance, to set up jury rigs that should enable them to make Martinique without further incident. They are 1,100 miles from the finish (08:00 UTC).

Thomas D’Estais (819) is in the process of repairing a rudder fitting that has pulled out and Thomas Gaschignard (539) has had to repair his helm and a cracked rudder.

Meantime, after breaking a spreader, Anne Beaugé (890) is planning to scale her mast to secure her rig once a support boat arrives alongside to ensure she can perform the operation in safety.

Ranking Tuesday 12 November at 08:00 UTC

PROTOTYPE

1- François Jambou (865 – Team BFR Marée Haute Jaune) 481 nm to finish

2- Axel Tréhin (945 – Project Rescue Ocean) 99 nm to leader

3- Erwan Le Méné (800 – Rousseau Clôtures) 243 nm to leader

PRODUCTION

1- Ambrogio Beccaria (943 – Geomag) 598 nms to the finish

2- Benjamin Ferré (902 – Imago Incubateur D’aventures 80 nm to leader

3- Nicolas D’Estais (905 – Cheminant – Ursuit) 85 nm to leader