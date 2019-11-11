Britain’s Samantha Davies finishes 7th in Transat Jacques Vabre

Britain’s Samantha Davies and French co-skipper, Paul Meilhat, on their 60ft monohull, Initiatives-Cœur, finished seventh in the IMOCA class of Transat Jacques Vabre Normandie Le Havre.

They crossed the finish line in the Bay of All Saints in Salvador de Bahia, Brazil on Sunday, 10 November at 21:45:44 (UTC), 14 days, 9 hours 30 minutes after leaving Le Havre, Normandy, France on Sunday, 27 October.

They finished 21 hours 22 minutes and 44 seconds behind the winner, Apivia.

Another British finisher was Will Harris sailing with Boris Herrmann of Germany on Malizia II in 12th place.

A number of finishers have received penalties.

Bureau Vallée, a penalty of 1 hour and 30 minutes for breaking an engine seal and drops from eighth to tenth place.

And Advens for Cybersecurity, forgot to round the last mark of the race at the entrance to the Bay of All Saints, penalty to be decided.

Leading Finishers in the IMOCA class:

1 – Apivia – Charlie Dalin / Yann Eliès

2 – PRB – Kevin Escoffier/Nicolas Lunven

3 – Charal – Jeremie Beyou /Christopher Pratt

4 – Advens for CyberSecurity – Thomas Ruyant / Antoine Koch

5 – 11th Hour Racing – Charlie Enright / Pascal Bidegorry

6 – Banque Populaire – Clarisse Cremer / Armel Le Cléac’h

7 – Initiatives-Cœur – Sam Davies / Paul Meilhat

8 – Arkea-Paprec – Sebastien Simon / Vincent Riou

9 – Newrest-Art et Fenêtres – Fabrice Amedeo / Eric Péron

10 – Bureau Vallee 2 – Louis Burton / Davy Beaudart

Monday 11 November – Class40 Leaders at 16:00 hrs FRA

1 – Credit Mutuel (Ian Lepinski / Adrien Hardy) – 610 nm to the finish.

2 – Leyton (Sam Goodchild and Fabien Delahaye) – 65 nm to the leader

3 – Aïna Enfance and Avenir (Aymeric Chappellier / Pierre Leboucher) – 138 nm to the leader