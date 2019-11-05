RS Classes End of Season Regatta at Rutland Water

With gales forecasted for Saturday it was great to still see 65 RS boats make the trip to Rutland SC for the 2019 RS End of Season Regatta.

Saturday was looking ‘marginal’, so to make sure a sacrificial RS Vareo was released into the boiling mass of white horses that was Rutland Water.

It was judged that a planing RS Vareo was clearly a sign that it was absolutely hooning and racing was cancelled for the day.

On Sunday it was light and Lakey with larger than life shifts. Lots of squatting for those with the high performance RS craft.

Eventually four races were completed for each of the five fleets to round of a great weekend . . .

The RSVareo and an RS100 raced together with overall victory going to Luke Fisher with Nicholas Crickmore second, both Vareo, and Aidan Skinneetaking third in his 100.

The second mixed fleet comprised the RS600s with an RS300. Here Peter Mackin took overall victory in his 300 with three wins, leaving thethe 600s of Chris Haslam and Jamie Mawson to complete the podium places.

In the third mixed class, with some serious RS400 rock-stars on parade, it was Michael Sims and Mark Lunn claiming victory after fiinishing tied on points with Nick Craig and Oli Wells, and third place going to Steve and Sarah Cockerill.

In the single class results David Jessop and Sophie Mear took first in the RS200 class ahead of Matt Fowler and Lynne Ratcliffe, and third going to Aaron Holma and Lawrence Creaser.

The RS800 class saw Luke and Emma McEwen sweep all before them to claim another title, with Cameron and Darrol Moss second, and Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire third.

RS Vareo & RS100 – End of Season Regatta

1st RSVareo Luke Fisher – Emberton Park SC – – 4 pts

2nd RSVareo Nicholas Crickmore – Waveney & Oulton Broad SC – – 4 pts

3rd RS100 Aidan Skinner – Port Dinorwic SC – – 9 pts

4th RSVareo Alan Bassett – Weirwood SC – – 10 pts

5th RSVareo Mike Dicker – Dell Quay SC – – 14 pts

6th RSVareo Cheryl Wood – Pennine SC – – 20 pts

7th RSVareo Paul North – Milton Keynes SC – – 24 pts

RS300 & RS600 – End of Season Regatta

1st RS300 Peter Mackin – Stokes Bay SC – – 3 pts

2nd RS600 Chris Haslam – Hickling Broad SC – – 6 pts

3rd RS600 Jamie Mawson – Notts County SC – – 6 pts

4th RS600 Richard Smith – Wilsonian SC – – 11 pts

5th RS600 Alex Piggott – Notts County – – 15 pts

6th RS600 Luke Hardy – Notts County SC – – 18 pts

7th RS600 Wayne Hancox – Grafham Water SC – – 18 pts

8th RS600 Matt Potter – Notts County – – 20 pts

9th RS600 Simon Hibbert – Notts County – – 23 pts

10th RS600 Alistair Farman – Grafham SC – – 25 pts

11th RS600 Clifford Haslam – Hickling Broad SC – – 28 pts

12th RS600 Martyn Barrett – Rutland SC – – 31 pts

13th RS600 Tom Powell – Northampton SC – – 41 pts

RS200 – End of Season Regatta

1st David Jessop and Sophie Mear – QMSC – – 4 pts

2nd Matt Fowler and Lynne Ratcliffe – Pevensey Bay SC – – 6 pts

3rd Aaron Holman and Lawrence Creaser – Hollowell SC – – 9 pts

4th James Hall and Zoe Nieveen – Hayling Island SC – – 12 pts

5th Harriet Ward and Simon Hamment – Hayling Island SC – – 14 pts

6th Alistair Hodgson and Joanna Worrall – RYA – – 14 pts

7th Paul Freeland and Sharon Freeland – Llandegfedd Lake SC – – 16 pts

8th Harry Cappleman and Emma Muxworthy – Pennine SC – – 18 pts

9th Nicki Fisher and Serena Stewardson – Embertonn Park SC – – 23 pts

RS400 & RS500 – End of Season Regatta

1st RS400 Michael Sims and Mark Lunn – Carsington SC – – 7 pts

2nd RS400 Nick Craig and Oli Wells – Frensham – – 7 pts

3rd RS400 Stephen Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill – Stokes Bay SC – – 10 pts

4th RS400 Wayne Fletcher and Meg Fletcher – RYA – – 11 pts

5th RS400 Sam Knight and Chris Bownes – Bartley SC – – 12 pts

6th RS400 Howard Farbrother and Person Unknown – Queen Mary SC – – 12 pts

7th RS400 Sean Cleary and Annalise Nixon – Greystones SC – – 13 pts

8th RS400 Philip Murray and Neil Scholfield – Tynemouth SC – – 26 pts

9th RS400 Peter Snowdon and Louise Carr – Shoreham SC – – 27 pts

10th RS400 Richard Ashwell and Trisha Clancy – Starcross YC – – 29 pts

11th RS400 Simon Kitchen and Abbi Hooper – Grafham Water SC – – 29 pts

12th RS400 John Hobson and Rebecca Ogden – Notts County SC – – 30 pts

13th RS400 Jon Willars and Todd Brameld – Welton SC – – 32 pts

14th RS400 Thomas Broatch and Ancel Davison – Grafham Water SC – – 35 pts

15th RS400 Ross Ryan and Goizeder Aspejuaristi – Notts County SC – – 39 pts

16th RS500 Peter Curtis and James Curtis – Grafham Water SC – – 42 pts

17th RS400 Nick Eaves and Greg – Bartley SC – – 44 pts

18th RS400 Jacob Ainsworth and Liam Alcock – South Shields SC – – 44 pts

19th RS400 Ian Watkins and Imogen Watkins – Oxford SC – – 46 pts

20th RS400 Matthew Sheahan and Ellie Sheahan – Netley SC – – 57 pts

21st RS500 John Barraclough and James Barraclough – Shropshire SC – – 59 pts

22nd RS400 Andy Powell and Jon Costin – Warsash SC – – 63 pts

23rd RS400 James Bowman and Jonathan Carr – Starcross YC – – 72 pts

RS800 – End of Season Regatta

1st Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen – Royal Lymington YC – – 3 pts

2nd Cameron Moss and Darrol Moss – Lyme Regis SC – – 8 pts

3rd Hugh Shone and Fiona Hampshire – Swanage SC – – 10 pts

4th James Penty and Eddie Grayson – Beaver SC – – 12 pts

5th Daniel Goodman and Debbie Clark – Stokes Bay SC – – 13 pts

6th Chris Dodd and Bryony Meakins – Rutland SC – – 14 pts

7th Ben Palmer and Claire Walsh – Hayling Island SC – – 16 pts

8th Josh Adams and Jon Crawford – UBSC – – 21 pts

9th Oliver Groves and Sam Waller – Beaver SC – – 24 pts

10th George Richards and Gregory Brown – Lymington Town SC – – 29 pts

11th Ciaran Hurney and Melanie Hurney – Oxford SC – – 30 pts

12th Stuart Keegan and Capable Kayleigh – Derwent Reservoir SC – – 30 pts

13th Joe Gallivan and Will Rushforth – Lymington Town SC – – 42 pts

Peter Fothergill has created a great photo album of event photos here . . . fothergillphoto.shootproof.com