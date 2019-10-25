SB20 World Championship – Follin has title within his grasp

Robin Follin of France has taken a 20 point lead after six races completed at the SB20 World Championship at Hyeres.

Follin counts a 1,3,1,1,2 scoreline, with fourth place discard, to lead from Aleksei Lesnikov of Russia, with Andrew Smith of Australia in third place.

Britain’s John Pollard is in fouth place after a 5 and 4, with Charles Whelen now in ninth place.

SB20 World Championship – Leaders after 6 races (65 entries)

1st FRA Robin Follin – – 8 pts

2nd RUS Aleksei Lesnikov – – 28 pts

3rd AUS Andrew Smith – – 28 pts

4th GBR John Pollard – – 35 pts

5th AUS Brett Cooper – – 43 pts

6th FRA Gabriel Skoczek – – 49 pts

Full results avaialable here