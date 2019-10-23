J/24 Worlds – Day 1 goes to Rossi Milev of Canada

The 41st J/24 World Championship opened in Miami, Florida, with 80 teams from 19 nations taking part.

Despite a two-hour onshore postponement for the seabreeze to kick in, two races were completed resulting in three teams tied on 7 points at the top of the leaderboard.

Canada’s Rossi Milev’s Clear Air (1,6), and two American teams, Chris Stone’s Velocidad (5,2) and Keith Whittemore’s Furio (4,3) hold a 9 point lead over the chasing pack.

Of the three leaders only Rossi Milev managed to win a race, with fourth placed Tony Parker (15,1) of the USA taking the second race. Parker is tied on 16 points with Mike Ingham (2,14), also of the USA.

The first European team is that of Germany’s Daniel Frost (17,9) in ninth place, with Britain’s David Cooper (21,27) down in 22nd place.

J/24 World Championship – Day 1 leaders after 2 races (80 entries)

1st CAN 5362 Rossi Milev 1 6 – – 7 pts

2nd USA 5476 Christopher Stone 5 2 – – 7 pts

3rd USA 5325 Keith Whittemore 4 3 – – 7 pts

4th USA 58 Tony Parker 15 1 – – 16 pts

5th USA 5443 Mike Ingham 2 14 – – 16 pts

6th USA 2785 Carter White 9 8 – – 17 pts

7th USA 799 Robby Brown 7 12 – – 19 pts

8th CAN 3729 Edmond Rees 20 4 – – 24 pts

9th GER 5475 Daniel Frost 17 9 – – 26 pts

10th CAN 4025 Evan Petley-Jones 12 16 – – 28 pts

11th USA 2365 Mark Laura 8 21 – – 29 pts

12th USA 3223 Todd Fedyszyn 3 33 – – 36 pts

13th USA 5235 Will Welles 13 24 – – 37 pts

14th JPN 4886 Sumiyo Kaneko 33 7 – – 40 pts

15th USA 3215 Christopher Fischer 14 26 – – 40 pts

16th USA 5183 Steve Shaw 26 15 – – 41 pts

17th USA 5237 Travis Odenbach 22 19 – – 41 pts

18th ARG 5499 Nicolas Cubria 31 11 – – 42 pts

19th USA 5471 Scott Milne 16 29 – – 45 pts

20th USA 4202 Mike Stasko 30 18 – – 48 pts

Full results available here