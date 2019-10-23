J/24 Worlds – Day 1 goes to Rossi Milev of Canada

The 41st J/24 World Championship opened in Miami, Florida, with 80 teams from 19 nations taking part.
Despite a two-hour onshore postponement for the seabreeze to kick in, two races were completed resulting in three teams tied on 7 points at the top of the leaderboard.
Canada’s Rossi Milev’s Clear Air (1,6), and two American teams, Chris Stone’s Velocidad (5,2) and Keith Whittemore’s Furio (4,3) hold a 9 point lead over the chasing pack.
Of the three leaders only Rossi Milev managed to win a race, with fourth placed Tony Parker (15,1) of the USA taking the second race. Parker is tied on 16 points with Mike Ingham (2,14), also of the USA.
The first European team is that of Germany’s Daniel Frost (17,9) in ninth place, with Britain’s David Cooper (21,27) down in 22nd place.
J/24 World Championship – Day 1 leaders after 2 races (80 entries)
1st CAN 5362 Rossi Milev 1 6 – – 7 pts
2nd USA 5476 Christopher Stone 5 2 – – 7 pts
3rd USA 5325 Keith Whittemore 4 3 – – 7 pts
4th USA 58 Tony Parker 15 1 – – 16 pts
5th USA 5443 Mike Ingham 2 14 – – 16 pts
6th USA 2785 Carter White 9 8 – – 17 pts
7th USA 799 Robby Brown 7 12 – – 19 pts
8th CAN 3729 Edmond Rees 20 4 – – 24 pts
9th GER 5475 Daniel Frost 17 9 – – 26 pts
10th CAN 4025 Evan Petley-Jones 12 16 – – 28 pts
11th USA 2365 Mark Laura 8 21 – – 29 pts
12th USA 3223 Todd Fedyszyn 3 33 – – 36 pts
13th USA 5235 Will Welles 13 24 – – 37 pts
14th JPN 4886 Sumiyo Kaneko 33 7 – – 40 pts
15th USA 3215 Christopher Fischer 14 26 – – 40 pts
16th USA 5183 Steve Shaw 26 15 – – 41 pts
17th USA 5237 Travis Odenbach 22 19 – – 41 pts
18th ARG 5499 Nicolas Cubria 31 11 – – 42 pts
19th USA 5471 Scott Milne 16 29 – – 45 pts
20th USA 4202 Mike Stasko 30 18 – – 48 pts