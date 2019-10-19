Megan Pascoe clinches 2.4mR World Title

Megan Pascoe won the International 2.4mR Class 2019 World Championship at the Yacht Club Italiano on Friday.

Pascoe confirmed her second world title with a six point victory ahead of Marko Dahlberg of Finland, who took silver, with Fia Fjelddahl of Sweden taking the bronze.

2.4mR Class World Championships – Final Leaders after 7 races (87 entries)

1st GBR163 PASCOE Megan – – 9 pts

2nd FIN196 DAHLBERG Marko – – 15 pts

3rd SWE1 FJELDDAHL Fia – – 35 pts

4th ITA112 SQUIZZATO Antonio – – 39 pts

5th NOR114 ROLFSNES Harald – – 55 pts

6th FIN198 BJURSTR Rikard – – 56 pts

7th FIN173 SALOMAA Niko – – 83 pts

8th PUR14 REGUERO Julio – – 89 pts

9th FIN166 IMMONEN Pauli – – 95 pts

10th GER7 LIBOR Ulli – – 102 pts

11th GBR110 HILL Simon – – 103 pts

12th GER10 DEHLER Kalle – – 105 pts

13th ITA11 MACCIOCCO Vittorio – – 106 pts

14th GER5 TROMER Christoph – – 111 pts

15th CZE7 BINA Daniel – – 114 pts

16th GER1 KROGER Heiko – – 116 pts

17th AUS38 PATTERSON Neil – – 119 pts

18th FIN131 LAINE Janne – – 134 pts

19th FIN180 STROMMAN Per – – 135 pts

20th USA3 POCKLINGTON Tony – – 141 pts

Full results available here