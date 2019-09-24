Day 1 of Audi 52 SUPER SERIES postponed

The first scheduled races of the Audi 52 SUPER SERIES Sailing Week Porto Cervo had to be postponed Tuesday due to the strong Mistral wind.

With no racing, Azzurra, who fly the burgee of the host club, the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, still holds the overall lead on the general classification of the circuit.

They have a six point advantage over Germany’s Platoon of Harm Müller-Spreer and eleven points on the defending circuit champions Quantum Racing of Doug DeVos.



Wednesday should see two or three windward-leeward races, starting at the earlier time of 11:00 CEST.

Racing at Porto Cervo finishes on Saturday 28 September.