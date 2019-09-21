One Ton Cup – Ran leads by one point after six races

After Day 2 of the One ton Cup, Niklas Zennstrom’s Rán now leads by a single point from Peter Morton’s Girls on Film.

Ed Fishwick’s Redshift is still on the podium but the rest of the fleet have closed in.

Christian Hamilton & Guy Gallon’s 42 South are just half a point behind Redshift, as is Steve Cowie’s Zephyr. Tony Dickin’s Jubilee is just half a point ahead of Filip Engelbert’s Elvis.

18 knots, gusting over 20, with a rough sea state, had the FAST40+ fleet at full speed on the second day of the One Ton Cup.

Filip Englebert – Owner/Driver Elvis . . .

“It was fantastic today, the best sailing day Elvis has ever had. Unfortunately the results did not materialise because you pay for small screw-ups in this tight fleet- it’s fierce but fun, and all boats can win which makes it fantastic.”

“It was amazing racing in perfect conditions, we had our best figures upwind, and when you round the top mark and feel the acceleration it is extremely wet but so much fun – hilarious!”

One Ton Cup 2019 – Overall after Day 2 and 6 races:

1st RAN – Niklas Zennstrom – 1, 3, 2 , 1 , 1, 2 – – 6 pts

2nd Girls on Film – Peter Morton – 4, 1, 1, 3, 2, 1 – – – 8 pts

3rd Redshift – Ed Fishwick – 5, 2, 3, 3, 2, 1 – – 21.5 pts

4th 42 South – Guy Gillon – 2, 5, 5, 4, 6, 6 – – 22 pts

5th Zephyr – Steve Cowie – 7, 6, 4, 6, 3, 3 – – 22pts

6th Jubilee – Tony Dickin – 5, 4, 6, 5, 4, 5 – – 23 pts

7th Elvis – Fllip Engelbert – 3, 7, 7 2, 5, 7 – – 24 pts