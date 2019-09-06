505 Class Euro Cup – Holt and Smit blast into lead

Mike Holt and Carl Smit of the USA took back-to-back wins on the first day of the 2019 UK 505 Class Euro Cup at Hayling Island SC.

In winds gusting over 25 knots two races were completed in Hayling Bay.

Holt and Smit from the Santa Cruz YC won the first race ahead of Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane of Netley SC, with third place going to Penny and Russ Clark.

In the second race was Holt and Smit again finished ahead of Gilbert and McGrane, this time with Philippe Boite and Pierre Jean Gallo of France taking the third place finish.

Overall Holt and Smit have a 2 point lead from Gilbert and McGrane with Boite and Gallo in third. Penny and Russ Clark are fourth tied on 8 points with Julian Slueckl and Johannes Tellen of Germany.

International 505 Euro Cup – Day 1 after 2 races (28 entries)

1st USA 9072 Mike Holt and Carl Smit 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd GBR 9215 Roger Gilbert and Ben McGrane 2 2 – – 4 pts

3rd FRA 9220 philippe Boite and Pierre Jean Gallo 5 3 – – 8 pts

4th GBR 9196 Penny Clark and Russ Clark 3 5 – – 8 pts

5th GER 9198 Julian Slueckl and Johannes Tellen 4 4 – – 8 pts

6th GBR 9177 Thomas Gillard and Geoff Edwards 7 6 – – 13 pts

7th GBR 9190 Stefan Boehm and Gerald Roos 6 8 – – 14 pts

8th GBR 9180 Mark Upton-Brown and Ian Mitchell 10 7 – – 17 pts

9th USA 8854 Craig Thompson and Paddy Lewis 8 9 – – 17 pts

10th GBR 9214 Andy Smith and Christian Diebitsch 9 10 – – 19 pts

11th GBR 9085 Charlie Walters and Dougal Cram 11 12 – – 23 pts

12th GBR 9203 Jim Blyth and Jude Beamers 12 14 – – 26 pts

13th GBR 8963 Martin Hodgson and Adrian Miles 15 13 – – 28 pts

14th GBR 9155 Neil Rabbitts and Laurence Milton 13 15 – – 28 pts

15th GBR 9032 Kevin Gibb and Phil Carruthers 16 16 – – 32 pts

16th FRA 9045 Ancelot de Kergariou and Jean claude Herve 17 18 – – 35 pts

17th GBR 9222 Paul Brotherton and Alain Sign DNF 11 – – 40 pts

18th DEN 9055 Fabiola Wonterghem and Michael Wonterghem 14 DNC – – 43 pts

19th GBR 8970 Dan Johnson and Ben Latham DNC 17 – – 46 pts

