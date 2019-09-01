World Cup Series – Final Day at Enoshima

The final day of Medal Races was reduced to finals for just the two 470 events with the races for the Laser, Radial and Finn cancelled.

Alison Young collected bronze in the Radial event, where gold went to Emma Plasschaert of Belgium, and silver to Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark.

In the men’s 470 Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox won the medal race but did not feature on the podium.

Gold went to Mathew Belcher and William Ryan AUS, silver to Jordi Xammer and Nicolás Rodriguez ESP, with bronze for Kazuto Doi and Naoya Kimure of Jaapan.

The women’s 470 medal race was won by Frederike Loewe and Anna Markfort GER, who thus took bronze behind Silvia Mas and Patricia Cantero ESP who snatched the gold, with Nia Jerwood and Monique de Vries AUS the silver.

No racing for the Laser fleet, where Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus already had the gold, and silver went to Matthew Wearn AUS and bronze to Jean Bernaz FRA.

Britain’s Nick Thompson was ninth. Mike Beckett 11th and Elliot Hanson 13th.

And in the Finn it was gold for Nicholas Heiner of Holland, with silver to Josip Olujic CRO and bronze to Ioannis Mitakes GRE.

So, a very different day to Saturday’s full on conditions, showing just what can be expected next year at Tokyo 2020 and once again the changing conditions highlighting the effect on the British performance.

For the British Sailing Team good results in the events they competed in here with three medals. Gold in the 49er, silver and a fifth place in the Nacra 17, and bronze and a seventh in the Radial.

Also a third in the women’s medal race for Emma Wilson, who finished fifth overall, and in the men’s RS:X Tom Squires was seventh in the medal race, placing fifth overall.

Useful information for the RYA Olympic Selection Committee? We could know how they are thinking later this month.

The next major event for the RS:X competitors will be their World Championships in Torbole, Italy in late September.

The next Hempel World Cup Series event is Miami, USA in January 2020.

