505 North American Championship – Final Day

Current world Champions Mike Martin and Adam Lowry have won the 505 North American Championship.

Martin and Lowry won the event after 10 races from Howard Hamlin and Russ Clark in second and Mike Holt and Carl Smit in third.

The 40 boat fleet was challenged by mixed conditions and tight racing on the fresh water of Lake Ontario.

With four of the current top 5 boats in the world competing, the battle for the podium places was always destined to be tough, however the whole fleet enjoyed tight racing with plenty of opportunity for place swapping and overtaking.

Based at Kingston Yacht Club the 505 fleet was magnificently hosted by the locals with a relaxed and friendly social scene ashore and good quality race management afloat.

The final international regatta for the 2019 season is Leg 4 of the Euro Cup Series to be held at Hayling Island SC (UK) from 6 to 8 September.

505 North American Championship , final leaders (39 entries)

1st 9106 Mike Martin and Adam Lowry – – 19 pts

2nd 9160 Howard Hamlin and Russell Clark – – 27 pts

3rd 9202 Mike Holt and Carl Smit – – 30 pts

4th USA 9004 Eric Anderson and Parker Shinn – – 36 pts

5th 8714 Reeve Dunne and Michael Quirk – – 46 pts

6th 8715 Ethan Bixby and Chris Brady – – 48 pts

7th 9173 Tyler Moore and Rob Woelfel – – 58 pts

8th CAN 9216 Robert Tennant and Steve Bourdow – – 64 pts

9th 90 Ted Conrads and Jeff Nelson – – 71 pts

10th 8831 Jackson McCoy and Alex Tong – – 83 pts

11th USA 9095 Macy Nelson and Eric Schwab – – 87 pts

12th 5 Luke Ingalls and John Ingalls – – 87 pts

13th 8786 Pierre Jeangirard and langdon – – 88 pts

14th CAN 8821 Jeff Boyd and Martin ten Hove – – 100 pts

15th 8192 philip cragg and Reto – – 104 pts

16th 9190 Douglas Hagan and Paul Von Grey – – 109 pts

17th IRL 8987 Peter Scannell and John Dunlea – – 113 pts

18th 9041 Henry Amthor and Dustin Romey – – 113 pts

19th USA 9005 Thomas Kivney and Gordon – – 114 pts

20th 8930 Duane Delfosse and Sol Marini – – 119 pts

