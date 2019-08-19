Ready Steady Tokyo – Day 3

Another light day at Ready Steady Tokyo – Sailing, with much of the same low winds expected on Day 3 of racing.

A north-northeasterly breeze of 9-13 knotsis expected, decreasing to 6-9 knots from 15:00 hrs onwards. It will be another cloudy but hot day, with temperatures once again at 32°C.

Provisional Day 3 Early results:

RS:X Men – CHN Mengfan Gao leads after 8, 6, 1 today. Tom Squires is 5th afte 12, 2, 11.

Radial – BEL Emma Plasschaert leads after 2,10,3 today. GBR Alison Young 20,13,5, is 6th overall.

49er – GBR Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell now 4th after 16, 5, 4, 9, today. NZL Pete Burling and Blair Tuke retake lead.

49erFX – GBR Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey lead after 3, 5, 12, 1, today

Nacra 17 – GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet move to 3rd overall with 2, 2, 1, 8 today

Nacra 17 – GBR Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface now 5th with 6, 20, 11, 3 today

470 Women – GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh Mcintyre now 2nd overall, with 3, 4, 14 today

470 Women – JPN Ai Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka now lead, with 4, 6, 1 today

Finn – GBR Giles Scott 10, 4 today