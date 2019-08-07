RS200 Nationals Day 3 – Peters and Anderson retain lead

James Peters and Maddy Anderson retain their lead after the third day of the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Royal Torbay YC.
Peters and Anderson have built a 13 point lead after six races, always finishing in the first three places.
In second place are Matt Mee and Emma Norris (DSQ,1) who have 21 points and a 15 point gap to third placed Jonny and Sarah McGovern (13,11), with Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey (22,9) now in fourth place.
In the stronger wind conditions, Owen Bowerman and Will Ward (8,7) are now in fifth and Tom and Charlie Darling (2,3) in sixth overall.
RS200 – 2019 National Championship leaders after 6 races (103 entries)
1st 1675 James Peters and Maddy Anderson 1 1 2 1 -3 1 2 – – 8 pts
2nd 1615 Matt Mee and Emma Norris 2 10 1 5 2 DSQ 1 – – 21 pts
3rd 1601 Jonny McGovern and Sarah McGovern 8 6 3 7 1 -33 11 – – 36 pts
4th 1657 Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey 4 5 16 2 6 -22 9 – – 42 pts
5th 1634 Owen Bowerman and Will Ward 9 9 5 13 -23 8 7 – – 51 pts
6th 1391 Tom Darling and Charlie Darling 17 4 14 12 -32 2 3 – – 52 pts
7th 629 Arthur Henderson and Sophie Heritage 5 3 6 8 -34 5 25 – – 52 pts
8th 1703 Steve Wilson and Elysia Dooley 14 14 4 17 -25 4 6 – – 59 pts
9th 1667 Olly Turner and Sam Mottershead 7 8 10 24 8 10 -30 – – 67 pts
10th 1570 Robbie King and Jamie Webb -18 11 8 14 12 7 17 – – 69 pts
11th 1029 Nick Robins and Florence Tanner -30 15 19 3 4 11 20 – – 72 pts
12th 1136 Martin Wrigley and Arran Holman 32 13 9 6 5 -55 13 – – 78 pts
13th 1440 Peter Ballantine and Jo Kalderon 21 16 DNS 10 7 20 5 – – 79 pts
14th 452 Crispin Beaumont and Freya Darnton 11 -36 21 15 11 9 15 – – 82 pts
15th 1039 Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas 6 DSQ 11 4 24 34 19 – – 98 pts
16th 1682 Andrew Brown and Alex Sutcliffe 24 17 15 -25 22 6 14 – – 98 pts
17th 920 Oliver Aldridge and Phoebe Connellan 20 21 -30 16 20 13 8 – – 98 pts
18th 1633 Tom Hewitson and Amelia Hewitson -33 18 22 11 21 19 10 – – 101 pts
19th 573 James Grummett and Matt Taylor 16 22 20 9 -28 18 24 – – 109 pts
20th 1625 Karen Oldale and Jo Hewitson 28 12 -37 18 10 12 32 – – 112 pts