RS200 Nationals – Peters and Anderson dominate day 1

James Peters and Maddy Anderson won the two opening races of the Volvo Noble Marine RS200 Nationals at Royal Torbay Yacht Club on Monday.

Overall Peters and Anderson have a six point lead from Arthur Henderson and Sophie Heritage, with Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey another point back in third.

Sunshine and a 15-20 knot breeze greeted the 103 boats with some very exciting gates starts that went ahead without mishap. Both races were a games of snakes and ladders with massive gusts and shifts ensuring no-one could relax.

The first race was a win for Peters and Anderson ahead of Matt Mee and Emma Norris, with Morgan Peach and Katie Davies in third place.

The second race was notable for Tommy Darling capsizing whilst leading the second race, and then standing on his sister Charlie whilst righting the boat – they finished fourth.

Second behind Peters and Anderson were Robert Richardson and Bella Fellows, with Henderson and Heritage in third.

RS200 – 2019 National Championship leaders after 2 races (103 entries)

1st 1675 James Peters and Maddy Anderson 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd 629 Arthur Henderson and Sophie Heritage 5 3 – – 8 pts

3rd 1657 Hamish Walker and Emma Hivey 4 5 – – 9 pts

4th 1615 Matt Mee and Emma Norris 2 10 – – 12 pts

5th 1601 Jonny McGovern and Sarah McGovern 8 6 – – 14 pts

6th 1667 Olly Turner and Sam Mottershead 7 8 – – 15 pts

7th 1634 Owen Bowerman and Will Ward 9 9 – – 18 pts

8th 1391 Tom Darling and Charlie Darling 17 4 – – 21 pts

9th 1621 Morgan Peach and Katie Davies 3 20 – – 23 pts

10th 1703 Steve Wilson and Elysia Dooley 14 14 – – 28 pts

11th 1570 Robbie King and Jamie Webb 18 11 – – 29 pts

12th 1270 Alex Smallwood and Tom Kosteletos 25 7 – – 32 pts

14th 1440 Peter Ballantine and Jo Kalderon 21 16 – – 37 pts

13th 1680 Rory Odell and Josh Bonsey 12 25 – – 37 pts

16th 1458 Gus Dixon and Ollie Dixon 15 23 – – 38 pts

15th 1527 Chris Taylor and Jessica Slater 10 28 – – 38 pts

17th 573 James Grummett and Matt Taylor 16 22 – – 38 pts

18th 1625 Karen Oldale and Jo Hewitson 28 12 – – 40 pts

19th 1682 Andrew Brown and Alex Sutcliffe 24 17 – – 41 pts

20th 920 Oliver Aldridge and Phoebe Connellan 20 21 – – 41 pts