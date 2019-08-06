470 World Championship Day 3 – Second win for Mills and McIntyre

Britain’s Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre move to third overall after three more races at the 470 World Championships in Enoshima, Japan.

Mills and McIntyre won the first race (R3) of the day and followed it with two 9th place finishes, with the discard now in play they sit in third place with 20 points,

The british pair are four off the event leaders Ai Kondo and Miho Joshioka of Japan, with Poland’s Agnieszka Skrypulec and Jolanta Ogar in second with 17 points.

In fourth place are Camille Lecointre and Aloïse Retornaz of France, who won the final race of the day and after dropping a 26 now have 23 points.

Overnight leaders Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Canter of Spain had a tough day and drop to fifth overall with 30 points.

In the men’s championship Spain’s Jordi Xammer and Nicolas Rodriguez jump into the lead with three flight race wins.

They are closely followed by Matt Belcher and Will Ryan of Australia, on 9 points and Italy’s Giacomo Ferrari and Giulio Calabro who have 10 points.

Britain’s Luke Patience and Chris Grube (15,7,7) narrowly missed the embarassment of dropping into the silver fleet as they managed to recover to beat the cut in 21st place.

The women are racing in a single fleet and after today the men will be split into gold and silver fleets for the final series racing before the top 10 podium deciding medal race on Friday.

470 Women – Leaders after 5 races (39 entries)

1st JPN 1 Ai KONDO YOSHIDA and Miho YOSHIOKA 10 2 3 1 -15 – – 16 pts

2nd POL 11 Agnieszka SKRZYPULEC and Jolanta OGAR -13 1 4 2 10 – – 17 pts

3rd GBR 1 Hannah MILLS and Eilidh MCINTYRE 1 -18 1 9 9 – – 20 pts

4th FRA 9 Camille LECOINTRE and Aloïse RETORNAZ -26 4 5 13 1 – – 23 pts

5th ESP 18 Silvia MAS DEPARES and Patricia CANTERO 3 3 -21 10 14 – – 30 pts

6th CHN 621 Mengxi WEI and Haiyan GAO 8 -16 9 5 8 – – 30 pts

7th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Bianca CARUSO 11 -15 10 6 4 – – 31 pts

8th SLO 64 Tina MRAK and Veronika MACAROL 9 22 2 -23 2 – – 35 pts

9th GRE 216 Maria BOZI and Rafailina KLONARIDOU 5 -20 14 14 6 – – 39 pts

10th FRA 19 Paola AMAR and Marine RIOU 19 10 13 3 -21 – – 45 pts

470 Men – Leaders after 5 flight races (52 entries)

1st ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nicolas RODRIGUEZ 5 -9 1 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd AUS 11 Mathew BELCHER and Will RYAN -4 4 2 1 2 – – 9 pts

3rd ITA 757 Giacomo FERRARI and Giulio CALABRÒ 2 -11 1 3 4 – – 10 pts

4th SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and Fredrik BERGSTRÖM 3 2 -6 2 5 – – 12 pts

5th FRA 79 Hippolyte MACHETTI and Sidoine DANTÈS 3 5 3 -8 3 – – 14 pts

6th NZL 1 Paul SNOW-HANSEN and Daniel WILLCOX -24 1 2 2 10 – – 15 pts

7th JPN 20 Keiju OKADA and Jumpei HOKAZONO 1 7 3 -13 4 – – 15 pts

8th FRA 27 Kevin PEPONNET and Jeremie MION -7 5 4 5 1 – – 15 pts

9th HUN 1 Balazs GYAPJAS and Zsombor GYAPJAS 7 1 6 6 -17 – – 20 pts

10th JPN 11 Kazuto DOI and Naoya KIMURA 6 8 5 4 -10 – – 23 pts

Full race results available here