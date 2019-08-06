RS Tera Worlds – Difficult conditions on day 1

After the first day of the RS Tera World Challenge Trophy at Ljungskile, Sweden, Alice Davis leads the Pro fleet and Jac Bailey the Sport fleet.

In the Tera Pro fleet Britain’s Alice Davis, on 4 points, has an eight point lead ahead of Max Steele and Peter Cope who are tied on 12 points, with Oliver Rayner in fourth place with 17 points.

In the Tera Sport fleet, Jac Bailey of Britain has 5 points and a six point lead ahead of Oliver Thompson of Switzerland, in third place is Freddie MacLaverty.

Why World Challenge Trophy? In Sweden, the word championship can only be used for children aged 13 or over.

Racing finishes on Friday 9 August.

RS Tera Pro – World Challenge leaders after 3 races (33 entries)

1st GBR 798 Alice Davis 1 1 2 – – 4 pts

2nd GBR 2505 Max Steele 5 2 5 – – 12 pts

3rd GBR 3882 Peter Cope 6 3 3 – – 12 pts

4th GBR 2602 Oliver Rayner 4 5 8 – – 17 pts

5th GBR 3262 Imogen Wade 7 9 7 – – 23 pts

6th GBR 3877 Teddy Dunn 18 6 1 – – 25 pts

7th GBR 2125 Rebecca Knock 2 4 23 – – 29 pts

8th GBR 3257 Esme Barraclough 10 17 4 – – 31 pts

9th DEN 2010 Kristian Frank Winkel 12 15 6 – – 33 pts

10th SWE 3592 Hanna Wallström 14 7 13 – – 34 pts

RS Tera Sport – World Challenge leaders after 3 races (57 entries)

1st GBR 2156 Jac Bailey 1 2 2 – – 5 pts

2nd SUI 3820 Oliver Thompson 3 3 5 – – 11 pts

3rd GBR 2611 Freddie MacLaverty 6 5 6 – – 17 pts

4th GBR 3885 Josh Stokes 5 11 7 – – 23 pts

5th GBR 3159 William Bailey 4 12 8 – – 24 pts

6th GBR 3897 Tilda Brayshay 14 4 15 – – 33 pts

7th GBR 3091 Toby Smith 21 1 12 – – 34 pts

8th MLT 3872 Vanja Ramm-Ericson 12 20 14 – – 46 pts

9th GBR 3886 Ben Stokes 11 10 28 – – 49 pts

10th GBR 3606 Finley Southon 19 14 19 – – 52 pts

