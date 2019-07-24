Radial Worlds – Rindom and de Gendt are 2019 Champions

Anne-Marie Rindom of Demark is the 2019 women’s Radial World Champion.

Rindom finished the championship with a total of 50 points, and a lead of 36 points ahead of Marit Bouwmeester of Holland who took silver, Britain’s Alison Young taking the bronze.

In the men’s World Championship Simon de Gendt of Belgium is the new champion.

De Gendt finished with 20 points and six points clear of Australia’s Zac West who took the silver, with Perez Guilherme of Brazil claiming the bronze.

Anne-Marie Rindom was able to drop her two worst scores from the qualifying stage to give her a comfortable victory, her second Radial World Championship, she previously won the title in 2015.

Three time champion, Marit Bouwmeester held off a strong challenge from the 2016 winner Ali Young, to claim silver by just three points.



Britain’s Hannah Snellgrove finished 7th overall, and Georgina Povall (35th overall) finished on a high with a second place in the final race behind Kamolwan Chanyim of Thailand.

Defending women’s champion, Emma Plasschaert of Belgium finished fouth overall.

A good day for the Irish as Aisling Keller of the Lough Derg YC qualified Ireland for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the Radial single-handed event.

The women Radial sailiors will now take a break before returning to Japan in mid-August for the final Tokyo2020 test event.

Radial – Women’s 2019 World Championship – Final Leaders (111 entries)

Gold DEN 215501 Rindom Anne-Marie – – 50 pts

Silver NED 210407 Bouwmeester Marit – – 86 pts

Bronze GBR 206251 Young Alison – – 89 pts

4th BEL 211552 Plasschaert Emma – – 106 pts

5th FRA 206297 Barrue Marie – – 106 pts

6th SWE 216251 Olsson Josefin – – 110 pts

7th GBR 215817 Snellgrove Hannah – – 113 pts

8th FIN 212072 Tenkanen Tuula – – 116 pts

9th USA 211540 Rose Charlotte – – 117 pts

10th TUR 215399 Güzel Ecem – – 120 pts

11th NED 212980 van der Vaart Daphne – – 121 pts

12th USA 197111 Railey Paige – – 129 pts

13th FIN 203033 Mikkola Monika – – 133 pts

14th FRA 213939 Bolou Marie – – 135 pts

15th JPN 199066 Doi Manami – – 136.4 pts

16th GRE 216184 Karachaliou Vasileia – – 141.2 pts

17th SUI 216180 Jayet Maud – – 151 pts

18th FRA 212730 Michon Pernelle – – 151 pts

19th NOR 213841 Flem Høst Line – – 152 pts

20th CRO 215849 Vorobeva Elena – – 164 pts

Radial – Men’s 2019 World Championship – Final Leaders (32 entries)

Gold BEL 211004 de Gendt Simon – – 20 pts

Silver AUS 214416 West Zac – – 26 pts

Bronze BRA 204582 Perez Guilherme – – 49 pts

4th SUI 208299 Lamoureux Erwan – – 51 pts

5th AUS 214424 Louis Mark – – 58 pts

6th BEL 207177 Heuninck Jan – – 82 pts

7th JPN 214963 Suzuki Ryotaro – – 85 pts

8th JPN 213157 Akiyama Norio – – 85 pts

9th JPN 176881 Kuroda Takeshi – – 87 pts

10th JPN 208623 Nishio Masaki – – 98 pts

Full results available here

