Meech goes clear leader at Laser Men’s Worlds in Japan

Sam Meech of New Zealand now leads the ILCA Laser Standard Men’s World Championship in Japan after two races on day 3.

It is still very tight in the top 10 with Meech on 13 points, Matt Wearn AUS on 14, Jean-Baptiste Bearez FRA on 15 and Elliot Hanson GBR with 16 points.

And really with the qualifying series now complete all of the top 15 are stll in competitive positions as they start the Final series racing on Sunday.

Meech was dominant winning both his two flight races to jump from 9th into the overall lead.

Britain’s Hanson also won both his races, and Wearn and Bernaz won a race each.

Nick Thompson recovered ground with a 2, 5 to place 13th overall with 29 points.

Lorenzo Chiavarini (15,7) is 23rd, Michael Becket 26th and Jack Wetherell 30th.

Laser – Standard leaders after day 3, 6 races (156 entries)

1st NZL 216175 Meech Sam 12 7 2 2 1 1 13 pts

2nd AUS 199015 Wearn Matthew 13 7 3 1 2 1 14 pts

3rd FRA 213932 Bernaz Jean-Baptiste 3 2 7 2 1 7 15 pts

4th GBR 209134 Hanson Elliot 5 13 5 4 1 1 16 pts

5th BRA 207711 Scheidt Robert 27 3 4 3 5 2 17 pts

6th AUS 199012 Burton Tom 2 21 4 4 3 4 17 pts

7th NZL 214437 Gautrey George 2 2 3 7 4 53 18 pts

8th NOR 201111 Tomasgaard Hermann 13 1 5 3 8 2 19 pts

9th KOR 210793 Ha Jeemin 16 12 2 1 4 3 22 pts

10th SWE 215344 Stalheim Jesper 8 3 3 1 8 8 23 pts

11th GER 215517 Buhl Philipp 6 10 2 5 7 3 23 pts

12th CRO 212013 Stipanovic Tonci 4 4 1 8 13 10 27 pts

13th GBR 211921 Thompson Nick 17 4 9 9 2 5 29 pts

14th NZL 215081 Saunders Thomas 21 5 10 7 3 4 29 pts

15th RUS 213011 Komissarov Sergei 14 1 8 3 9 9 30 pts

Full results available here