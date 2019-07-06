29er Grand Prix – Black Flags fly at Hayling Island

Ewan Wilson and Fin Armstrong take a firm lead at the 29er Grand Prix event at Hayling Island SC.

The pair from the Wormit Boating Club won three of the first four races and have a 14 point lead from Oliver Evans and Will Jarman, who won the other race and are on 22 points.

Monique Vennis-Ozanne and John Mather are in third with 23 points, Athena Vogiatzi and Maddie Wylie are fourth with 29 points

The Wilson and Armstrong lead came with a boost in the early races . . . in the first two races the second placed crew were black flagged in their other race, thus ending up well down the leaderboard.

A situation they have failed to recover from so far.

Henry Jameson and Louis Johnson took second in the first race but had a penalty in the following race, while Tom Storey and Pierce Harris were black flagged in race 1 then took second in race 2.

Other high flying black flag recepients were, Meg Brickwood and Bella Fellows who added it to their third place, and William Pank and Seb Gotto who add it to their fourth place.

Aled Llewellyn-Jones and Ben Willett ruined a consistant set of results with a penalty in the final race of the day.

Sunday will be their chance to fight their way back onto the podium.

29er Grand Prix event – Leaders after 4 races (56 entries)

1st 2787 Ewan Wilson and Fin Armstrong 1 1 5 1 – – 8 pts

2nd 2433 Oliver Evans and Will Jarman 7 5 1 9 – – 22 pts

3rd 2661 Monique Vennis-Ozanne and John Mather 9 10 2 2 – – 23 pts

4th 2507 Athena Vogiatzi and Maddie Wylie 11 7 6 5 – – 29 pts

5th 2788 Freddie Peters and Toby Atherton 8 11 9 4 – – 32 pts

6th 2304 Emma James and Alice Masterman 13 9 8 6 – – 36 pts

7th 2909 Elodie Edwards and Hannah Morris 10 6 18 12 – – 46 pts

8th 2514 Ben Batchelor and Lucy Hewitson 15 17 11 10 – – 53 pts

9th 834 Ethan Gerrell and Ben Bradley 12 14 16 15 – – 57 pts

10th 2696 Michael Dyer and Samuel Dyer 19 13 21 7 – – 60 pts

Full results available here