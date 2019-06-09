HISC aquires land adjacent to existing clubhouse

Hayling Island Sailing Club (HISC) has acquired the freehold of a 6-acre slice of Sandy Point land adjacent to the existing clubhouse.

The £50,000 acquisition completed on Friday 6 June, is described as a ‘defensive move to protect our local environment, whilst allowing some future flexibility for the club, and significantly improving our asset strength’.

It includes the land – the overflow car park – that HISC currently lease, including the carpark to the south and thenceforth all the land and woodland bordered by the nature reserve to the south and west, and the Seafarers Walk development to the west and northwest.



Land HISC have acquired

Those familiar with the area will know the pathway from Seafarers Walk to the shoreline, which is now HISC land.

The fence to the Nature Reserve along that path is the border of the new land.

HISC will have a responsibility to this land and environment, although not the shingle bank or sea defences south and east of it, the restrictions of use and public rights of way are maintained.

The successful negotiation to acquire the freehold was carried out by the HISC Trustees, the HISC Commodore and Rear Commodore Finance over an 18-month period.