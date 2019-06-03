Fireball European Championship – French take 2019 Title on Lake Lipno

The Fireball 2019 European Championship, held on Lake Lipno in the Czech Republic, was won by Aloïs Verkest and Collin Ludovic of France.

48 teams from five countries took part and after ten races Verkest and Ludovic finished with 27 points, and 11 points ahead of Martin Kubovy and Roman Rocek of the Czech Republic.

In third place were the Swiss pair Christine Haerdi and Cedric Landerer with 42 points.

Fireball – 2019 European Championship – Final leaders (47 entries)

1st FRA 14973 Verkest Alois and Ludovic Collin 27 pts

2nd CZE 15019 Kubový Martin and Roček Roman 38,00

3rd SUI 14859 Haerdi Christina and Landerer Cedric 42 pts

4th CZE 14827 Kořan Petr and Kvasnik Milan 50 pts

5th CZE 15141 Parůžek Jiří and Košvica Jakub 56 pts

6th SUI 14952 Mermod Claude and Bacher Hans Urlich 56 pts

7th CZE 14931 Čechura Jiří and Will Jan 59 pts

8th CZE 15109 Nápravníková Kořanová Johana and Nápravník Jakub 75 pts

9th CZE 15082 Mudra Martin and Šedivák Kryštof 76 pts

10th CZE 15079 Jedličková Michaela and Mrzílková Lenka 79 pts

Full results available here