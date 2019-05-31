INEOS Team UK mast arrives at Old Portsmouth HQ

Delivery of the AC75 mast for the first INEOS TEam UK AC36 has arrived at HQ in Old Portsmouth.

The Rig is BIG! 26.5m long and 500kg of high modulus carbon fibre.



The AC75 spar are produced by Southern Spars in Auckland, New Zealand.

Additional Breaking News is that the Royal Malta Yacht Club is officially withdrawing the Malta Altus Challenge from the 36th America’s Cup.

The two remaining late challengers, Stars + Stripes USA and DutchSail will confirm their ongoing commitment to the 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada by 1 July.



The boat that flies! David ‘Freddie’ Carr explains how these boats could reach 60+mph.

One (small) step closer towards the AC75 in the water!