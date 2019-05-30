Team CEEREF take only race win at Adris 44Cup Rovinj

Just the one race on a difficult opening day of the Adris 44Cup Rovinj and a worthy winner in Igor Lah’s Team CEEREF.

But perhaps never in the history of the 44Cup have so many different teams led during one race.

“It was a funny race,” recounted Igor Lah. “We went from first to last and back to first, but the important thing is to be first across the finish line. I was completely exhausted because I was so nervous all of the time as we were trying to gain every centimetre.”

Behind there was a photo finish for second that went the way of Vladimir Prosikhin’s Team Nika ahead of Bronenosec Sailing Team.

However Kirill Frolov was satisfied with his race. “At the first weather mark rounding we did a fast early gybe and we got a nice gust that put us into first place. The second downwind was very nice too, but Team CEEREF did better, about 150m further down on the right side.”

There was an even better photo finish between the final five with Torbjörn Törnqvist’s Artemis Racing and Peninsula Petroleum coming out on top.

Adris 44Cup Rovinj Results after day 1

1st Team CEEREF (11) Igor Lah – – 1 pts

2nd Team Nika (10) Vladimir Prosikhin – – 2 pts

3rd Bronenosec Sailing Team (18) V. Liubomirov & K. Frolov – – 3 pts

4th Artemis Racing (26) Torbjörn Törnqvist – – 4 pts

5th Peninsula Petroleum (22) John Bassadone – – 5 pts

6th Team Aqua (25) Chris Bake – – 6 pts

7th Charisma (15) Nico Poons – – 7 pts

8th Aleph Racing (17) Hugues Lepic – – 8 pts

9th Tavatuy Sailing Team (21) Pavel Kuznetsov – – 9 pts