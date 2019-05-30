One (small) step closer towards the AC75 in the water!

While the America’s Cup teams trudge along the winding road that leads to the 36th America’s Cup in Auckland in 2021, as usual for the Cup, actually getting there becomes the story.

But so far AC36 has been lacking in major controversy compared with previous Cup challenges, the Auckland local politicking over who builds what, where, does not feature on the AC Richter scale of previous head to head confrontations.

To fill this media void the Internet has been pressed into service with artistic video shots of mini AC75 wannabes and technical testing routines.

Following the Foil Arm saga, with technical testing failure re-presented as a stirring story of inter-team cooperation, leading to technical success, we now have the mast delivery story!



Yes, delivery of the first AC75 mast has hit the Internet and we are ‘One step closer towards the AC75 in the water!’

The AC75 spars are produced by Southern Spars in Auckland, New Zealand, where they are reported to have 13 spars on order.

So now the delayed AC75 launch schedule has foil arms and spars (available if not yet delivered) while actual completed boats hitting the water is not expected until August.

The first foil arms should be delivered in July and assembly between the Arms and the Foil Cant System (already delivered) will be on the boat, when the hulls are ready, but it has already been tested virtually.

And rumours are that all the fuss over the three late entries could be for nought, as it is looking likely that none of them will make AC36.

The Dutch are likely to switch focus to a ‘Volvo’ Race campaign, the Malta Altus campaign seems to have have evaporated, and Stars & Stripes Team USA also look to have failed to raise enough funding, so could withdraw.

This leaves the original Cup Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, facing three challengers: Luna Rossa Challenge, New York Yacht Club American Magic and Ben Ainslie’s INEOS Team UK.

