International Moth Europeans – Francesco Bruni leads

After four races completed on day 2 at the International Moth Championships in Portugal at Clube de Vela de Lagos, Francesco Bruni of Italy has a 10 point lead.

Bruni (1,1,2,1) has 5 points after four races and leads from Britain’s David Hivey (2,3,9,2) on 16 points and Ross Harvey (13,4,7,3) on 27 points.

Brad Funk of the USA started well with a 3 and 2, and a win in race 3, but then failed to finish race 4, which places him down in 14th place until the first discard kicks in.

International Moth – 2019 European Championship after 4 races (48 entries)

Results are in pdf format – Full results available here