Warm-up weekend for 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans at Weymouth

There might not have been much warmth about at Weymouth but there was plenty of racing for the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 competitors preparing for their European Championships.

The event comes at a crucial time of the Olympic cycle, with a number of nations, including the British, using it as a selection event ahead of the final sailing test regatta at Enoshima, Japan, in mid August 2019.

This has attracted 198 strong International entry for the three championships that will get underway at the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy from 13 to 19 May.

In the 53 strong 49er fleet, Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl of Austria were the winners, tied on 17 points with New Zealand’s Logan Beck and Oscar Gunn.

In third place were Erwan Fischer and Clément Pequin of France.

Britain’s James Peters and Fynn Sterritt finished fifth with 20 points, and seventh were Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas.

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell were busy with the multihull SailGP event in San Francisco, but will be here for the main event next week.

In the women’s 41 strong 49erFX fleet, Victoria Jurczok and Anika Lorenz of Germany finished one point ahead of Ida Marie Baad Nielsen and Marie Thusgaard Olsen of Denmark.

Alex Maloney and Molly Meech of New Zealand finished in third place a further two points back.

Britain’s Sophie Weguelin and Sophie Ainsworth finished in eighth place. Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey only completed three of the eight races.

Ireland’s Annalise Murphy, who has switched from the Radial, sailing with Katie Tingle also only completed a couple of races.

In the foiling Nacra 17 fleet with 31 entries, New Zealand’s Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders were winners with 19 points, and 13 points ahead of Germany’s Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemme.

In third place, one point off the leaders, were Lin Cenholt and CP Lübeck of Denmark.

Best placed British competitors were Rupert White and Kirstie Urwin in fifth place. Other GBR competitors did not complete a full series of races.

Full Results are available here (hopefully the pdf format is only for the warm-up event):

49er Warm-Up Event

49erFX Warm-Up Event

Nacra 17 Warm-Up Event

