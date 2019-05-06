Pascucci Formula Kite Worlds – Gold for FRA & USA, Silver and Bronze for GBR

France’s Nico Parlier and the USA’s Daniela Moroz mounted successful defences of their titles in difficult conditions at the 2019 Pascucci Formula Kite World Championships on the waters of northern Italy’s Lake Garda.

For 18-year-old Moroz the crown was a remarkable fourth in succession, while Parlier could bask in the glow of three back-to-back Formula Kite world titles in the face of increasingly-stiff challenges from ever-quicker fleets stacked with talent.

British Sailing Team members Olly Bridge and Connor Bainbridge scooped silver and bronze, and Guy Bridge finished eighth overall.

The event was also the first major test for the British Sailing Team’s female riders, who were selected for the programme following the #kite4gold initiative.

Ellie Aldridge, a dinghy racer-turned-rider, was the British Sailing Team’s highest ranked female in ninth, and was second British female behind Steph Bridge who finished in sixth.

Maddy Anderson was 16th, Jemima Crathorne 18th and Katie Dabson 24th.

Formula Kite Class – Men Gold fleet Leaders (87 entries)

1st FRA Nico Parlier – – 8 pts

2nd GBR Oliver Bridge – – 12 pts

3rd GBR Connor Bainbridge – – 12 pts

4th FRA Theo De Ramecourt – – 16 pts

5th SLO Toni Vodisek – – 29 pts

6th FRA Maxime Nocher – – 32 pts

7th GER Florian Gruber – – 36 pts

8th GBR Guy Bridge – – 39 pts

9th RUS Denis Taradin – – 44 pts

10th FRA Benoit Gomez – – 44 pts

Formula Kite Class – Women fleet Leaders (30 entries)

1st USA Daniela Moroz (U19) – – 5 pts

2nd RUS Elena Kalinina – – 8 pts

3rd AUS Breiana Whitehead – – 19 pts

4th USA Kirstyn Obrien – – 23 pts

5th FRA Alexia Fancelli – – 23 pts

6th GBR Steph Bridge (M) – – 24 pts

7th RUS Valeria Garashchenko (U19) – – 25 pts

8th CHN Jingle Chen – – 34 pts

9th GBR Eleanor Aldridge – – 37 pts

10th NZL Justina Kitchen – – 48 pts

Full results available at www.formulakite.com