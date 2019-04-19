Can you tell the difference ?

LaserPerformance England (LPE) has introduced the Laser ‘Club Edition’, described as a training boat, without the World Sailing Building Plaque or a Sail Button.

The Laser ‘Club Edition’ is marketed as a training boat and not as a racing boat. These boats will be ineligible to compete in any UKLA sanctioned events.

This action by LPE is apparently in reaction to the cancellation of its Laser class building licence by the International Laser Class Association (ILCA), who removed LPE as an approved builder of Laser hulls some weeks ago.

LaserPerformance has the right to market boats using the Laser trademark in all territories except New Zealand, Australia, Japan and Korea.

The European International Laser Class Association said in a statement that, “The EurILCA executives and the European representatives at the world council regret that decision and have pushed for negotiation.”

On the LaserPerformance.uk website the full standard Laser Race is priced at £5,500 (incl tax) while on the Appollo Duck website LaserPerformance have an advert for their new ‘Laser Club Edition – Training Boat’ . . .

‘Based on exactly the same class Race Laser specifications, the only difference is that the Laser Club Edition comes without plaque or sail button. Instead we pass the savings on to you so you can sail the boat you love for less this season. Brand new Laser Club Edition: £4,250’ (incl tax)

This undercuts the full legal race version by £1,250.

This row has blown-up at the same time that World Sailing have been conducting sailing trials to compare possible replacement classes for the two Laser classes – the Standard Laser and the Radial – at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Related Post:

Laser Performance removed as Approved Laser Class Builder