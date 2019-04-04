Dragon Grand Prix de Cannes – Day 3

Winner of race 4 at the Dragon Grand Prix de Cannes was Pedro Rebelo de Andrade and his crew of Goncalo Ribeiro, Joao Vidinha and Kacey Marfo.

Used to sailing in the big Atlantic waves and strong winds of Portugal, Pedro Rebelo de Andrade and his crew gradually ground their way to the front of the fleet, taking victory on the line from Switzerland’s Hugo Stenbeck.

Third was the Corinthian team of Maximilian Dohse, Rasmus Nielsen, Thomas Dehler and Philip Hibler from Germany who had stormed the first beat to lead at mark one. Russia’s Anatoly Loginov was fourth and Germany’s Marcus Brennecke fifth.

Completion of the fourth race saw the single scoring discard come into play and as a result Pedro Andrade now leads the regatta by two points.

Thomas Müller discarded his twelfth place and holds onto second overall with a three point delta over Marcus Brennecke in third.

Grant Gordon dropped his black flag and sits in fourth place overall, three points behind Brennecke and just one point ahead of fifth placed Hugo Stenbeck.

In the Corinthian Division Germany’s Tanja Jacobsohn leads Sweden’s Karl-Gustav Löhr, with Maximilian Dohse in third place.

Dragon Grand Prix de Cannes – Leaders after 4 races (51 entrie)

1st POR84 – Pedro Rebelo de Andrade – 6, (14), 1, 1 = 8 pts

2nd GER33 – Thomas Müller – 4, 4, 2, (12) = 10 pts

3rd GER1170 – Marcus Brennecke – (7), 3, 5, 5 = 13 pts

4th GBR820 – Grant Gordon – 1, 7, 8, (BFD 52) = 16 pts

5th SUI311 – Hugo Stenbeck – 5, (19), 10, 2 = 17 pts

6th NED412 – Pieter Heerema – 10, 1, 7, (22) = 18 pts

7th GER1186 – Tanja Jacobsohn – 3, 2, 16, (30) = 21 pts – First Corinthian

8th RUS76 – Dmitry Samokhin – 9, 5, 9, (11) = 23 pts

9th RUS27 – Anatoly Loginov – 14, 6, (21), 4 = 24 pts

10th GER1162 – Stephan Link – 15, (21), 6, 7 = 28 pts

Full results available here

IDA Press Officer Fiona Brown