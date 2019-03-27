Take a look at the L30 one design keelboat

The choice of the L30 one design keelboat as the supplied equipment for World Sailing’s Offshore World Championship from 2020 has caused some comment.

Mainly as this is the design that Kim Andersen, President of World Sailing, refused to confirm as the frontrunner for the first Offshore World Championship.

And its adoption, after some trials that no one seems to know about, as the Offshore World Championship boat for the two-person mixed competition (one man, one woman) between nations, obviously sets it up for the same proposed event at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

So take a look . . .



With 20 countries suposed to compete in this event at the Offshore World Championship in 2020, this will make a very decent build order for the manufacturer, although who is funding this has not yet been made clear . . . or any other details of the delayed event.

Details:

Built by Oceantec (Slovenia)

Construction – vinylester resins and vacuum infusion on a PVC cored hull

Hull LOA: 9.58 m (30 feet)

Waterline length: 9.20 m

Maximum beam: 2.54 m

Draft (the keel lowered / raised) 1.80 m / 0.58 m

Displacement: 1,820 kg

Ballast: 710 kg

Sail area – 52.5 sqm upwind and 112.8 sqm downind.

Saildrive Oceanvolt electric motor.

Latest price is €70,000+ (£60,000 or $93,000) at the factory without taxes.

The class website is here