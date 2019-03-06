50th edition of the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar international regatta

The Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar international regatta will open the 2019 European sailing season on 29 March in Mallorcan waters.

The regatta celebrates its 50th anniversary in the elite of Olympic sailing with a record edition, organised by Club Nàutic S’Arenal, Club Marítimo San Antonio de la Playa, Real Club Náutico de Palma and the Balearic and Spanish federations.

The Palma regatta will be especially popular with competitors from around the world this year as they battle for selection to their national teams for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.



CNA regatta coordinator, Alex Durán, asserts it is not only a six day regatta, “it is almost two and a half months of work and preparation”.

The Trofeo S.A.R. Princesa Sofía Iberostar documentary short, Organization, gives us a glimpse on the early days of the international regatta.

María Antonia Ferrer, who’s dedicated 36 years of her life to the event, shares some of her stories with us. Having started as the secretary to Jaime Enseñat, the event founder who passed away October 2013, she worked for the Balearic Sailing Federation and therefor the Sofia Iberostar regatta, and continues to until this day.

