Uku Randmaa to finish Golden Globe on Saturday 9 March

Uku Randmaa is now expected to complete the Golden Globe Race in Les Sables d’Olonne on Saturday 9 March.

Third placed Estonian sailor Uku Randmaa has had the wind gods wih him this past week, and after chalking up a number of 130+ mile days, is now within 600nm of the finish and due back in Les Sables d’Olonne around Mid-day Saturday.

Fourth placed American/Hungarian Istvan Kopar is set to finish on 18 March, leaving just Finland’s Tapio Lehtinen at sea. He is not expected until early May.

The 2018 GGR prize giving in Les Sables d’Olonne is set for Monday 22 April – the day that Sir Robin Knox-Johnston completed the first solo non-stop circumnavigation 50 years before.

Golden Globe Race Leaderboard – 4 March 10:00 hrs – DTF

1st Jean-Luc Van Den Heede FRA – Finished

2nd Mark Slats NED – Finished

3rd Uku Randmaa EST – 655 NM

4th Istvan Kopar USA – 1683 NM

5th Tapio Lehtinen FIN – 5033 NM