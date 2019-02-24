Carnival Race victory for Dahlberg and Bergstrom

Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom of Sweden finished The Carnival Race in San Remo, Italy, with a 14 point advantage.

Second place went to Machettie Hippolyte of France and completing the podium were Deniz and Ates Cinar of Turkey.

Britain’s Luke Patience and Chris Grube finished the event with their second race win to place seventh overall.

The San Remo venue will feature on their agenda again in early May when the 470 European Championships take place there, and the defending champions are Dahlberg and Bergstrom.

Before that championship Patience and Grube will be racing at the Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar in Palma de Mallorca as they continue to seek selection for Tokyo 2020.

The Carnival Race – 470 Final leaders after 10 races (47 entries) (Updated)

1st SWE Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom – – 35 pts

2nd FRA Machettie Hippolyte and TBA – – 49 pts

3rd TUR Deniz and Ates Cinar – – 39 pts

4th GRE Panagiotis Mantis and Kagialis Pavlos – – 57 pts

5th FRA Peponnet and Mion Jeremie – – 63 pts

6th ITA Ferrari Giacomo and Calabrò Giulio – – 65 pts

7th GBR Luke Patience and Chris Grube – – 66 pts

Other GBR:

24th GBR Holmann Arran and Canfield Garcia – – 201 pts

46th GBR Wrigley Martin and Taylor James – – 385 pts

Full results available here