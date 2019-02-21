RS800 20th Anniversary Celebrations

The RS800 design is 20 years old this year, but the class is going from strength to strength.
Nationals attendance has grown for the last five years and over 960 sailors have competed in the 20 National Championships since 1999.
To celebrate “20 years of hanging out with friends”, come and join in with these special events:
- The RS800 Reunion Regatta and Anniversary Dinner is open to all past, current and new RS800 sailors. On Saturday 7 September 2019, Eastbourne Sovereign SC will be hosting this one-day event, consisting of a 3-race series for the Reunion Trophy. Sailors get a points advantage according to the number of years since they last raced in the Nationals.
- The evening of the Reunion Regatta there is a grand Anniversary Dinner at the sailing club.
- The Reunion Regatta forms part of the UK National Championships (5 – 8 September) so you can enter just for the day, for the weekend or for the full four-day Nationals. Entry opens this week.
- The European Championship is on Lake Garda, spiritual home of the RS800 for the awesome sailing, amazing scenery and a great time ashore. Hosted by Circolo Vela Torbole, where we had a great event in 2016, this promises to be a fantastic championship, 22 – 26 July.
- The Birthday Party at the Dinghy Show, Saturday 2 March starts at 4pm on the RS800 stand with tasty refreshments and music, everyone welcome.
- 20th Anniversary T-shirts are available online Click Here to order
- Order before the dinghy show and pick yours up when you get there, or you can have it posted to you.