OK Dinghy Worlds – Racing resumes in New Zealand

Racing resumed at the Symonite OK Dinghy Worlds after the Lay-day at the Wakatere Boating Club, New Zealand.

Dan Slater of New Zealand extends his lead to 11 points after a 3, 4 on the fourth day of racing. He just needs one good race on teh final day to confirm his overal victory.

Fredrik Lööf of Sweden had the best day with a 2, 3 to move up to second while Andrew Phillips stays in third after winning the first race of the day.

The second race was won by Rohan Lord, but he still carries a DNC, so is in 18th place overall.



Britain’s Nick Craig had a 4, 2 and is in 6th place overall.

The championship concludes Friday with two more races possible.

Symonite OK Dinghy Worlds 2019 – Leading positions after R6 and 7 (111 entries)

1st NZL 562 Dan Slater 3 -4 – – 12 pts

2nd SWE 69 Fredrik Loof 2 3 – – 23 pts

3rd NZL 559 Andrew Phillips 1 5 – – 24 pts

4th NZL 485 Josh Armit 7 8 – – 31 pts

5th NZL 578 Luke O’Connell -9 7 – – 35 pts

6th GBR 2208 Nick Craig 4 2 – – 45 pts

7th NZL 579 Steve McDowell 18 BFD – – 52 pts

8th NZL 592 Rod Davis -30 6 – – 77 pts

9th SWE 100 Thomas Hansson-Mild -51 13 – – 87 pts

10th NZL 577 Paul Rhodes -35 26 – – 104 pts

11th AUS 779 Tim Davies 11 15 – – 104 pts

12th NZL 573 Luke Gower 8 21 – – 110 pts

13th NZL 580 Ben Morrison 13 BFD – – 112 pts

14th NZL 583 Eric Rone 14 34 – – 115 pts

15th GBR 44 Chris Turner 25 14 – – 120 pts

16th AUS 754 Brent Williams 10 33 – – 133 pts

17th NZL 570 Matthew Mason 24 BFD – – 135 pts

18th NZL 584 Rohan Lord 5 1 – – 139 pts

19th NZL 549 Jono Clough 23 17 – – 144 pts

20th POL 1 Tomasz Gaj 40 25 – – 149 pts

Full resuts available here