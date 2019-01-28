Brits head to New Zealand for OK Dinghy Worlds

The largest ever OK Dinghy event ever to be held outside Europe begins in just over 10 days in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Symonite OK Dinghy 2019 World Championship has attracted 110 entries and is being held at Wakatere Boating Club on Auckland’s North Shore from 7 to 15 February.

As well as the large number of entries from Australia and New Zealand, there are also entries from Britain, Denmark, Germany, Poland, Sweden and the USA.

The New Zealand National Championship is being held over the weekend of 2 and 3 February as a warm up for the world championship, which begins on the 7 February with a reserve day on Wednesday 13 February, finishing on the 15 February.

OK Dinghy 2019 World Championship – British Entry

GBR 2196 Andrew Boxer – Cookham Reach SC

GBR 2183 Richard Burton – West Oxfordshire SC

GBR 2176 Keith Byers – Morecambe SC

GBR 44 Chris Turner – Lyme Regis SC

GBR 17 Dave Bourne – RYA

GBR 95 Duncan Ellis – Overy Staithe SC

GBR 2136 Nick Logan – Rutland SC

GBR tbd Nick Craig – Frensham, Burghfield SC

GBR 2188 Ian Hopwood – Nantwich SC

Full Entry List available here