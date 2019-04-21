Race Day Two of Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, sponsored by LOCMAN, was once again blessed with vibrant sailing conditions on the beautiful southern coast of Antigua.

Carlo Falcone’s 1938 79′ Alfred Mylne yawl Mariella had a day to remember, taking fleet line honours for the Common Course.

Mariella won her class ahead of the 1936 41′ Rasmussen sloop Seefalke II, skippered by Oliver Greensmith. And Christoph von Reibnitz’s 1936 59′ Henry Gruber yawl Peter von Seestermuehe.

Mariella’s astonishing speed was all the more impressive as she beat the elapsed time of the 141′ schooner Colombia, nearly twice Mariella’s water-line length.

There was double delight for the Falcone family with Rocco Falcone skippering a young Antigua Yacht Club team to a narrow victory in the Dragon Class by just 21 seconds after over three hours of racing.

There was an amazing tie for second place between Eric Tulla’s team racing for the New York Yacht Club, and Phil Hopton’s team representing the Antigua Yacht Club. The Dragons were quite a sight blasting along in ocean swell!

The 58′ Herreshoff ketch Arrluuk has been home for the Frary family for the last 14 months and Arrluuk won class in Saturday’s race much to delight of the extended family.

Patrick Illderton’s 1957 52′ S&S yawl Mah Jong, skippered by Alex Goldhill, was second.

In the Vintage Schooner Class, Richard West’s 1928 50′ schooner Charm III was the winner, ahead of yesterday’s winner Gerald Rainer’s 1925 63′ Herreshoff schooner Mary Rose. Charm III is a very apt name for the beautifully restored boat from Anguilla.

After a hot day of racing on the beautiful, yet lively sailing grounds on the south coast of Antigua, crews met ashore to quench their thirsts and tell their stories of the day.

The Carib Beer, and Mount Gay Rum was flowing, and for those would-be rockstars, the open-mic night at the Antigua Yacht Club, was an opportunity not to be missed.

