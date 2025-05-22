Bella Mente successfully defends Maxi Europeans title

Hap Fauth’s 74ft Bella Mente successfully defended her IMA European Championship title, while Bella Mente faced stiff competition, she was in another league.

Tactician Terry Hutchinson praised the crew especially the afterguard, including Adrian Stead, navigator Ian Moore and Mike Sanderson, all bringing different experience, plus trimmers James Dagg, Skip Baxter and Sean Clarkson. “We’ve been sailing together forever and that really makes a difference.”

The Maxi 100s enjoyed a superb conclusion, claiming four of the five top spots today. Galateia, with co-owner Chris Flowers sharing helming duties with his daughter Lizz, won line honours in every race, and had already won the Maxi 100 class the day before.

Immediately prior to the event, Galateia underwent substantial modifications including fitting a longer bowsprit, bigger downwind sails and an interceptor

While the Maxi 100 and Grand Prix classes were won with a day to spare, in the Maxi Alpha and Beta classes just four points separated first and second going into the final day.

In the Maxi Alpha, Kallima finishing 12th Thursday, two ahead of Guido Paolo Gamucci’s Mylius 60 Cippa Lippa X secured Paul Berger’s Swan 80 the class win – a fine birthday present for her owner.

Maxi Beta class winner, Vincenzo Addessi was particularly pleased his Mylius 60 Fra Diavolo finished 9th overall – ie first after the professional Maxi 100 and Grand Prix classes.

Taking place alongside the main event was Tre Golfi Multihull Trophy, contested by four catamarans, three of them maxis.

The competition with Lord Irvine Laidlaw’s Gunboat 80 Highland Fling 18 and Adrian Keller’s 84ft Allegra was won with a perfect scoreline by Riccardo Pavoncelli’s Gunboat 66 Gaetana, with British multihull ace Brian Thompson calling the shots.

The event was organised by the Circolo del Remo e della Vela Italia in conjunction with the International Maxi Association.

The IMA maxi series continues on with the 151 Miglia-Trofeo Cetilar on 30 May from Livorno to Punta Ala and Loro Piana Giraglia with inshores off Saint-Tropez over 7-10 June and its offshore race to Genoa on the 11 June.